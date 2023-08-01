Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will participate in the 2023 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference. Executives will discuss continued delivery of the Ford+ plan to grow and create value in a new era of connected and electric vehicles.

Ford Credit CFO Eliane Okamura will take part in a fireside chat at 8:50 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Aug. 9, with fixed income analyst Avi Steiner. The chat can be viewed via webcast.

Ford Pro CFO Navin Kumar will take part in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. EDT Thursday, Aug. 10, with auto analyst Ryan Brinkman. Ford Pro is Ford’s business segment dedicated to helping commercial customers accelerate productivity, lower the total cost of vehicle ownership and transform their enterprises with a winning combination of specialized gas, hybrid and electric vehicles, software and services. This chat also can be viewed via webcast.

Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

