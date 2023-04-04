Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
04:26:15 2023-04-04 pm EDT
12.72 USD   +0.28%
04:21pFord and union in Mexico agree to 8.2% salary increase
RE
04:18pFord Motor : UN SDGs Report
PU
04:18pFord Motor : SASB Report
PU
Ford and union in Mexico agree to 8.2% salary increase

04/04/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
The Ford logo is seen on the front of a car in Cuautitlan Izcalli

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Ford Motor Co. and its union in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua have reached a deal for the U.S. carmaker to raise wages 8.2% this year, pending a workers' vote, Mexican labor officials said on Tuesday.

The deal announced in a statement from the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration covers Ford's plant in Chihuahua, where it employs more than 2,000 workers, most of them union members.

They are represented by the National Union of Ford Motor Company Workers, which is part of the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), one of the country's biggest labor organizations.

A CTM spokesman said the group had been seeking wage increases above inflation for its members. Ford did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 156 B - -
Net income 2023 6 604 M - -
Net cash 2023 13 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,83x
Yield 2023 4,28%
Capitalization 50 719 M 50 719 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 12,68 $
Average target price 13,75 $
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY9.03%50 719
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.66%194 434
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.67%81 984
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.11%79 296
BMW AG20.82%70 239
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.04%50 583
