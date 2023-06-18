Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:29 2023-06-16 pm EDT
14.42 USD   -0.21%
05:55pFord chairman says US can't yet compete with China on EVs - CNN interview
RE
06/16New UAW President Shawn Fain issues strongest warning yet about strikes against 3 Detroit automakers
AQ
06/16Inside the race to remake lithium extraction for EV batteries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford chairman says US can't yet compete with China on EVs - CNN interview

06/18/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
Ford Motor to build $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Executive Chairman Bill Ford said the United States was not ready yet to compete with China in the production of electric vehicles.

"They developed very quickly, and they developed them in large scale. And now they're exporting them," Ford told CNN's 'Fareed Zakaria GPS' Sunday program. "They're not here but they'll come here we think, at some point, we need to be ready, and we're getting ready," Ford said.

In February, the automaker announced plans to invest $3.5 billion to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan in a deal which involved using technology from Chinese battery company CATL, attracting attention from U.S. Senator Marco Rubio who asked the Biden administration to review the deal.

Bill Ford, who is the great-grandson of company founder Henry Ford, said in the program that the Michigan battery plant is a chance for Ford engineers to learn the technology and then use it themselves.

"It (Michigan) is a wholly owned Ford facility. They'll be our employees, and all we're doing is licensing the technology. That's it." he said.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said in May that Chinese electric vehicle makers are its main rivals in the sector, and that Ford needs distinctive branding or lower costs to beat Chinese automakers.

"I think we see the Chinese as the main competitor, not GM or Toyota. The Chinese are going to be the powerhouse," he said.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 0.10% 231.1 End-of-day quote.5.73%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.21% 14.42 Delayed Quote.23.99%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.18% 37.96 Delayed Quote.12.84%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.08% 88.09 Delayed Quote.4.74%
TOPIX INDEX 0.28% 2300.36 Delayed Quote.21.60%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.00% 10025 Delayed Quote.38.47%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.19% 2316 Delayed Quote.27.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 162 B - -
Net income 2023 6 702 M - -
Net cash 2023 12 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,13x
Yield 2023 3,93%
Capitalization 57 691 M 57 691 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 14,42 $
Average target price 14,11 $
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY23.99%57 691
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.78%221 605
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG23.94%88 939
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.82%80 593
BMW AG33.99%77 615
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.84%52 769
