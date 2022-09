The company now expects it third-quarter adjusted EBIT to be in between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion.

Ford's shares fell 2% in after-hours trading.

However, it maintained its expectation for full-year 2022 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)