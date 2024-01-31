Ford: free adapter for access to Tesla charging stations

Ford announced on Wednesday that it will offer North American owners of its electric vehicles an adapter free of charge, as they gain access to Tesla superchargers from this spring.



The automaker specifies that this fast-charging adapter will only be offered to owners of the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup and the Mustang Mach-E sports car.



Ford announced last year that it would open up access to Tesla's superchargers to its customers in the USA and Canada from 2024, before switching to Tesla's NACS charging standard itself from 2025.



