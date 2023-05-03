Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59:04 2023-05-03 pm EDT
11.80 USD   -0.04%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford hits production issue on F-150 trucks due to missing door handles - source

05/03/2023 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Thousands of Ford F-150s without chips are stored at Kentucky Speedway

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is facing another production snag building its popular F-150 pickup trucks due to missing door handles, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The automaker is working to resolve the issue, the source said on Wednesday, adding that some vehicles have been parked until the proper handle can be installed while some shipments are being held.

"While a supplier part shortage is affecting some of our North American plants, we expect to make up all of the production that is impacted," the automaker said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Ford temporarily halted factory work at three plants over the weekend where it makes both gasoline and electric versions of the F-150 pickup truck, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

In February, the automaker halted production of its electric truck F-150 Lightning after a battery fire. The production restarted in March.

Ford on Tuesday posted robust first-quarter revenue and profit, thanks to strong demand for trucks and SUVs. The automaker is sticking with plans to boost Lightning production to a rate of 150,000 vehicles a year by the end of this year.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 158 B - -
Net income 2023 6 780 M - -
Net cash 2023 10 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,22x
Yield 2023 7,44%
Capitalization 47 200 M 47 200 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,80 $
Average target price 13,82 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY1.46%48 240
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%184 220
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG13.29%82 841
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.86%77 172
BMW AG20.63%71 334
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-0.48%46 541
