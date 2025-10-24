On Thursday evening, Ford reported adjusted EPS down 8% to $0.45 for Q3 2025, which was still above analysts' expectations, while adjusted EBIT was stable at $2.6bn, representing a margin that fell 0.4 point to 5.1%. NB: pmt +2.5%.



With a 6% increase in volumes sold to nearly 1.16 million vehicles, the automaker saw its revenues grow 9% to $50.5bn, supported by its three segments: Model e (+52%), Pro (+11%) and Blue (+7%).



The group is adjusting its targets for 2025, now anticipating adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of $6bn to $6.5bn and free cash flow of $2bn to $3bn, due to headwinds related to the fire at Novelis ($1.5bn to $2bn on adjusted EBIT).



In addition, Ford has announced its intention to increase production of the F-150 and F-Series Super Duty by more than 50,000 vehicles in 2026 to meet demand and recover production losses related to the recent fire.





