Ford: managing energy between home and electric vehicle

Ford announces the launch of a simulation project with Resideo Technologies, a global provider of home comfort solutions, to explore vehicle-to-home (V2H) energy management, called the 'EV-Home Power Partnership'.



This system aims to implement optimal, two-way management of home energy and electric vehicle batteries, based on the Resideo smart thermostat.



The aim will be to help customers potentially save money on their monthly electricity bills, reduce pressure on the US power grid and enable the use of cleaner energy, while helping to ensure homeowner comfort.



"The project is designed to evaluate how the coordination of a two-way electric vehicle and a smart thermostat can reduce the overall energy needed in the home during periods of grid stress, while minimizing energy consumption during the most expensive hours," summarizes the release.





