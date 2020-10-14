Ford moves Escape SUV production to next year

"We are moving full scale production of Escape PHEV to the 2021 model year. The first Escape PHEVs will be sold next year," a company spokesman said in a statement.

The automaker said it recalled 20,500 Kuga PHEV vehicles in Europe and last month suspended their sale as it looks into potential concern with the high voltage battery, which in certain cases could result in a fire.

Ford, which builds Escape vehicles at Louisville plant in Kentucky, had first planned their production last spring, but that was delayed to this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the automaker to shut factories.

