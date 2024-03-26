Ford: partnership with Allego for recharging in Europe

Ford announced on Tuesday that it has signed a strategic partnership with Allego to create a network of ultra-fast charging facilities for electric vehicles at the American automotive group's European dealerships.



With a capacity of 400 kW, Allego's charging stations will be accessible 24/7 for DC-compatible vehicles, regardless of make.



Ford customers will benefit from preferential rates thanks to their FordPass Charging Card or the FordPass and Plug & Charge applications, while other users will be able to pay by credit card.



This announcement comes at a time when Ford has set itself the ambition of selling 100% electric vehicles for private and professional use by 2035.



The Explorer crossover, its first electric vehicle designed and manufactured in Europe, is currently available for pre-order.



With this project, Ford estimates that it will now have a network of over 600,000 charging stations in Europe.



Allego, one of the European leaders in electric vehicle (EV) charging, boasts over 35,000 public charging stations in 16 European countries.



