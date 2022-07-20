Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58 2022-07-20 pm EDT
12.75 USD   +1.23%
03:47pFord plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News
RE
03:35pFord to cut 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News
RE
09:16aFord to Supply Motors for VaporBrands' Electric Sports Car
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News

07/20/2022 | 03:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce costs and intensify its focus on electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ford officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The majority of the job cuts are expected to be among Ford's salaried ranks in the United States, where the company employs about 31,000 salaried workers, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3aTY7TW)

Shares of Ford were up 1% in afternoon trade. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
03:47pFord plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News
RE
03:35pFord to cut 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News
RE
09:16aFord to Supply Motors for VaporBrands' Electric Sports Car
MT
09:04aFord Motor Develops Prototype Robot Charging Station Operated Within the EV by Drivers ..
MT
07/19For auto retailers, pandemic-era profit boost in rear-view mirror
RE
07/19Ford Motor's Shares Rise Following News of F-150 Raptor R Pickup With 700 Horsepower
MT
07/19Volkswagen Group to Offer More Than 25 Battery Electric Vehicle Models in North America..
MT
07/19700 Horsepower! New Ford F-150 Raptor R Is Most Powerful Raptor Ever for High-Performan..
AQ
07/19Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/19Lightning eMotors, REV Group Unit's Widen Type A Electric School Bus Partnership to Inc..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 143 B - -
Net income 2022 4 137 M - -
Net cash 2022 14 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 50 609 M 50 609 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 183 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 12,59 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-42.42%50 609
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.40%216 723
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.43%87 969
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.50%61 828
BMW AG-11.71%52 481
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-41.33%50 163