Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford posts profit, says chip shortage to slash second-quarter output by 50%, or 1.1 million units

04/28/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley walks to speak at a news conference at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported a strong quarterly profit, but warned that the global semiconductor chip shortage will slash production in the second quarter by 50%, or 1.1 million units, before bottoming out and then improving through the year.

The automaker said the global semiconductor shortage would cost it about $2.5 billion in 2021.

Shares were down 3.3% in after-hours trade on Wednesday.

Ford said its net income of $3.3 billion was the best since 2011, and adjusted pre-tax profit was a record $4.8 billion. Ford lost $2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

The company said the chip shortage will slash full-year earnings before interest and taxes to $5.5 billion-$6.5 billion.

In February, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the company was on course to earn $8 billion to $9 billion in adjusted EBIT, including a $900 million noncash gain on its investment in Rivian, the electric vehicle startup.

Revenue in the quarter increase to $36.2 billion, from $34.3 billion a year earlier.

Ford was able to offset some of the impact of lost production in this year's quarter by boosting average transaction price per vehicle sold to nearly $48,000, compared to just over $44,000 a year ago, according to research firm Edmunds.com.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
04:51pFORD MOTOR  : Q1 Results Rise from Year Ago, Ups Production Loss Outlook on Semi..
MT
04:38pFORD MOTOR  : posts surprise $3.26B 1Q profit; chip shortage looms
AQ
04:22pFord posts profit, says chip shortage to slash Q2 output by 50%, or 1.1 mln u..
RE
04:15pFORD MOTOR  : 2021 Q1 Earnings Slides
PU
04:14pFORD MOTOR CO  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:10pFORD MOTOR  : Enhanced Execution, Fresh Portfolio of Exciting Vehicles Drive For..
BU
04:09pFORD MOTOR  : 2021 Q1 Earnings Press Release
PU
03:15pUnited Auto Workers presses GM, Ford on unionizing battery plants
RE
01:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Higher As Fed Holds Rates Steady
DJ
12:40pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Ford Motor, 66.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.4% Sen..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 145 B - -
Net income 2021 3 900 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 0,22%
Capitalization 49 850 M 49 850 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,38 $
Last Close Price 12,49 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY42.09%49 850
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.30%210 510
VOLKSWAGEN AG48.54%155 530
DAIMLER AG29.11%96 402
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.62%84 971
BMW AG19.35%67 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ