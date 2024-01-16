Ford: presents its new Transit Courier

Ford announces the arrival of its all-new Transit Courier in the compact van segment, a vehicle 'with a bold, SUV-inspired design' that boasts 2.9 m³ of load space, 25% more than its predecessor.



The Transit Courier is available with a 1L petrol engine in 100 or 125 hp versions. These engines are mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.



A 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel engine version with 100 hp manual gearbox is also available.



The manufacturer also points out that the new Transit Courier is fully connected to the Ford Pro platform, comprising software and connected services, including Ford Pro Telematics management tools, the FordPass Pro application and the FORDLiive predictive maintenance system.



Production of gasoline and diesel models has begun at Ford's Otosan plant in Craiova, Romania; the electric E-Transit Courier model will also make its debut later in 2024.



