Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford recalls nearly 617,000 U.S. Explorer SUVs

05/09/2021 | 08:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co's logo pictured in 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 617,00 Explorer sport utility vehicles in the United States at the request of regulators because retention pins could loosen and allow roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle.

The recall covers 2016 through 2019 model year vehicles. Dealers will install push-pins and replace any damaged rail clips and roof rail covers, as necessary. The second largest U.S. automaker said in documents posted Sunday the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in April had requested Ford conduct a safety recall after first inquiring about the issue in early 2020 following 11 reports of roof rail cover detachment.

Ford in November approved a onetime repair extended coverage action for 10 years or 150,000 miles to address the issue.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
08:07aFord motor recalls 616,967 explorer suvs in united states because roof rail c..
RE
05/07U.S. auto part makers brace for a bumpy ride as chip shortage to intensify
RE
05/07IBI  : Partners with Ford Motor Company on Research and Engineering Center at De..
MT
05/07FORD MOTOR  : Health in the Hood, World Central Kitchen Mobilize to Deliver 5K M..
PU
05/07Lithium producers grow bullish as EV revolution turbocharges demand
RE
05/06FORD MOTOR  : and the UAW Provide Voluntary COVID-19 Vaccines to Chicagoland Pla..
PU
05/06MAGNA INTERNATIONAL  : Auto parts maker Magna's results beat as China leads reco..
RE
05/06Millions Are Unemployed. Why Can't Companies Find Workers?
DJ
05/06Melrose warns chip shortage to hit auto business after strong recovery
RE
05/05GM Affirms Profit Outlook Despite Chip-Shortage Woes -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 125 B - -
Net income 2021 2 929 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 47 181 M 47 181 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,49 $
Last Close Price 11,82 $
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY34.47%47 181
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.11%215 442
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.27%146 566
DAIMLER AG27.03%95 451
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.67%85 575
BMW AG15.80%66 050