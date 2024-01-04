The automaker notched annual sales of 1.99 million units, compared with 1.86 million units a year earlier.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
(Reuters) - Ford Motor on Thursday posted a 7.1% rise in 2023 U.S. sales, fueled by demand for its crossover SUVs and pickup trucks and easing supply chain constraints.
