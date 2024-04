April 03, 2024 at 09:16 am EDT

April 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co reported a 6.8% rise in first-quarter U.S. auto sales, driven by demand for its F-series pickup trucks and crossover SUVs.

The Detroit automaker notched sales of 508,083, compared with 475,906 a year earlier. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)