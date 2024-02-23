Ford Motor Company is the biggest car manufacturer in the world. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - car sales (91.1%): Ford and Lincoln brands; - financing services (8.8%): primarily vehicle purchase financing; - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (64.9%), Canada (6.9%), Germany (5.1%), the United Kingdom (4.8%), Mexico (0.8%) and others (17.5%).

