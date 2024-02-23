Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor has halted shipments of all 2024 model year F-150 Lightning electric pickups over an undisclosed quality issue, Automotive News reported on Friday citing a company spokesperson. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Ford Motor Company
Equities
F
US3453708600
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12.14 USD
|+0.17%
|-1.30%
|-0.41%
|11:45pm
|Ford halts shipments of new F-150 Lightning EVs
|RE
|10:59pm
|Ford stops shipments of 2024 F-150 Lightning
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-0.41%
|48 160 M $
|+35.92%
|315 B $
|+14.60%
|80 313 M $
|+10.91%
|71 732 M $
|+5.89%
|69 485 M $
|+22.75%
|57 973 M $
|+20.03%
|41 149 M $
|+19.90%
|39 789 M $
|+11.60%
|25 666 M $
|-16.67%
|21 514 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Ford Motor Company - Nyse
- News Ford Motor Company
- Ford stops shipments of 2024 F-150 Lightning