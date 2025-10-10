Ford Motor Company announces several leadership changes to support the Ford+ transformation. Jim Baumbick becomes president of Ford Europe effective November 1, succeeding in this role after leading advanced product development. He will be replaced in that role by Sam Basile, a defector from General Motors, who will join Ford on October 13.



Bryce Currie takes the helm of global production as Chief Manufacturing Officer, while Andrew Frick expands his scope to also oversee Lincoln Motor Company.



In addition, Ford announced the retirement of two long-time executives: Chuck Gray, vice president of vehicle engineering, replaced by Charles Poon, and Darren Palmer, head of electric vehicle programs.



According to Jim Farley, Ford's CEO, these appointments reflect the company's ongoing commitment to building a world-class team focused on product excellence and quality.