Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:47:30 2023-03-15 am EDT
11.41 USD   -4.40%
10:29aFord to Host March 23 ‘Teach-In' About Financial Reporting, Strategic Implications of New Customer-Focused Segments
BU
06:11aOntario Court Of Appeal Affirms Dismissal Of EnerGuide Fuel Consumption Label Class Action
AQ
05:22aSelf-driving startup Gatik to double workforce, strikes Kroger deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford to Host March 23 ‘Teach-In' About Financial Reporting, Strategic Implications of New Customer-Focused Segments

03/15/2023 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ford next week will take the investment community and other stakeholders through how new, customer-focused business segments – Ford Blue for iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles, Ford Model e for breakthrough electric vehicles as well as the digital platform and software for all Ford and Lincoln vehicles, and Ford Pro for commercial vehicles and services – will affect its financial reporting and is expected to unlock significant strategic potential of the Ford+ growth plan.

The Thursday, March 23, event, featuring John Lawler, chief financial officer, and Cathy O’Callaghan, vice president and controller, will include a presentation and question-and-answer session for analysts. The company will also provide recast financials for 2021 and 2022 that align with the new organization.

A live video stream of the Teach-In will start promptly at 10:00 a.m. ET. Accompanying slides and supporting material will be available on Ford’s Investor Relations website that morning. Starting today, instructional videos will also be posted online.

To mark the occasion, Ford will ring the NYSE opening bell at 9:30 a.m. on March 23. Interested parties may tune in to watch the livestream at: www.youtube.com/@ford/streams.

Teach-In Presentation – Thursday, Mar. 23 at 10 a.m. ET

 

U.S. and Canada: 800-245-3047

International: 203-518-9765

Conference ID: Ford Teach-In

Analysts joining remotely will need to use a dial-in number above to ask a question 

Webcast link

 

More information at www.shareholder.ford.com

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 173,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
10:29aFord to Host March 23 ‘Teach-In' About Financial Reporting, Strategic Implication..
BU
06:11aOntario Court Of Appeal Affirms Dismissal Of EnerGuide Fuel Consumption Label Class Act..
AQ
05:22aSelf-driving startup Gatik to double workforce, strikes Kroger deal
RE
03/14UK employers offer 5% pay rises in 3 months to Janu..
RE
03/13Global Markets live: HSBC, Moderna, Boeing, Roku, Pfizer, Ford...
MS
03/13Lantronix Has Deposits of $6.7 Million at Silicon Valley Bank
DJ
03/13SVB: Was it the right thing to do?
MS
03/13PPG and Tasca Racing announce sponsorship for 2023 hot rod season
AQ
03/12Byron wins 2nd straight Cup race, beats Larson at Phoenix
AQ
03/11Harvick goes for win No. 10 at Phoenix in final Cup season
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 153 B - -
Net income 2023 6 490 M - -
Net cash 2023 12 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,44x
Yield 2023 4,61%
Capitalization 47 555 M 47 555 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,93 $
Average target price 14,29 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.58%47 555
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%182 656
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG18.60%83 500
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.29%81 624
BMW AG14.66%65 611
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY5.83%49 649