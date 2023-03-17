Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:15:54 2023-03-17 pm EDT
11.59 USD   -1.95%
05:10pFord to Recall Up To 1.5 Million Vehicles; Shares at 2 1/2-Month Low
DJ
09:42aFord Recalling Over 1.5 Million Vehicles in the US for Brake Hoses, Wiper Arms Problems
MT
03/16Ford Pro Working with Ernst & Young LLP to Help Customers Understand Electric Vehicle Tax Credits
BU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford to Recall Up To 1.5 Million Vehicles; Shares at 2 1/2-Month Low

03/17/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Ford Motor Co. will have to recall as many as 1.5 million vehicles from six different models due to safety concerns, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.

Ford didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares fell 4.4% to $11.30, the stock's lowest closing price since Dec. 28.

Most of the issues the federal transportation agency identified were found at Ford's 2013-2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MZK vehicles.

Dealers must replace the front brake hoses of up to 1.28 million Fusion Ford and Lincoln MZK cars free of charge and notify their owners of the security risks by April 17, the NHTSA said.

The overall recall could also include more than 222,000 F-150 pickup trucks from 2021 that may have issues with their windshield wiper arms, the NHTSA said.

As a result of this, dealers will inspect and replace the wiper arms as necessary, the NHTSA said.

The automaker will also have to recall as many as 2,700 Maverick trailers due to an illumination problem with their taillights, and 600 F-53 and F-59 stripped chassis due to a problem with their rear caliper bolts, the NHTSA said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1709ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 153 B - -
Net income 2023 6 490 M - -
Net cash 2023 12 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,38x
Yield 2023 4,65%
Capitalization 47 117 M 47 117 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,82 $
Average target price 14,29 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY1.63%47 117
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.24%182 635
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.59%79 908
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.24%76 675
BMW AG14.86%65 208
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.88%48 268