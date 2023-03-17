Ford to Recall Up To 1.5 Million Vehicles; Shares at 2 1/2-Month Low

By Sabela Ojea

Ford Motor Co. will have to recall as many as 1.5 million vehicles from six different models due to safety concerns, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.

Ford didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares fell 4.4% to $11.30, the stock's lowest closing price since Dec. 28.

Most of the issues the federal transportation agency identified were found at Ford's 2013-2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MZK vehicles.

Dealers must replace the front brake hoses of up to 1.28 million Fusion Ford and Lincoln MZK cars free of charge and notify their owners of the security risks by April 17, the NHTSA said.

The overall recall could also include more than 222,000 F-150 pickup trucks from 2021 that may have issues with their windshield wiper arms, the NHTSA said.

As a result of this, dealers will inspect and replace the wiper arms as necessary, the NHTSA said.

The automaker will also have to recall as many as 2,700 Maverick trailers due to an illumination problem with their taillights, and 600 F-53 and F-59 stripped chassis due to a problem with their rear caliper bolts, the NHTSA said.

