By Dean Seal

Ford is taking field service actions to replace rearview cameras and to update software on certain vehicles released in the last five years and expects the actions will cost $270 million.

The automaker disclosed the actions Friday, saying they will affect certain Explorer and Aviator vehicles from model year 2020 to 2023, Corsair vehicles from model year 2020 to 2022, Transit vans from model year 2022 and 2023, Navigator vehicles from 2018 to 2021 and 2021 Bronco vehicles.

Shares rose half a percentage point to $12.20 in premarket trading.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-23 0913ET