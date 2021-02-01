Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford to Use Google's Android System in Most Cars -- Update

02/01/2021 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mike Colias

Ford Motor Co. plans to use Google's Android operating system to power its vehicle display screens starting in 2023, the latest auto maker to tap Silicon Valley amid the accelerating digitization of the car business.

The Dearborn, Mich.-based car company said Monday it has entered into a six-year agreement with the tech giant to embed Google's suite of apps, including voice commands and navigation, into multimedia displays on all Ford models outside of China.

Ford also intends to work with Alphabet Inc.'s Google for cloud services to help the auto maker develop in-car features and manage the reams of data streaming from its vehicles.

Terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Silicon Valley firms are pushing further into the auto business, eager to capitalize on the growth prospects of the car's evolution as a rolling personal device. Tech companies now provide core operating systems to run in-vehicle multimedia systems, while also providing cloud-based service to store and manage the proliferation of data produced by cars, many of which now are sold with broadband connections.

Microsoft Corp. had struck deals to provide its Azure cloud service to some of the world's largest car companies, including General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG. Amazon.com Inc.'s AWS cloud service works with Toyota Motor Corp. and other auto makers.

Ford said it will use Google's cloud services for everything from flagging potential new service offerings to managing equipment on the factory floor and streamlining supply chains. The companies said they will form a jointly staffed group to work on projects together.

Inside the car, both Google and Apple Inc. have for years been offering dashboard features that mimic the look and feel of their ubiquitous operating systems. Apple also has been working secretively on its own car project for many years. Amazon's Alexa personal assistant is featured across many models.

While most car makers offer so-called mirroring software to replicate the Android or Apple interfaces on the car's display, those features require drivers to connect their smartphones to the vehicle. Ford, GM and others are now working with Google to offer Android as built-in software, a move that allows owners to download apps directly to their vehicle's tabletlike display, said Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at consultancy Guidehouse Insights.

Auto makers are mobilizing to offer in-car services to customers that would allow the companies to collect recurring revenue streams and update features on the fly, from automated-driving features to new apps. They also are using data from vehicles to develop features for future models.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1245ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 4.10% 1901.94 Delayed Quote.4.26%
APPLE INC. 1.98% 134.4715 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 4.27% 10.9878 Delayed Quote.19.80%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.76% 50.94 Delayed Quote.21.71%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.08% 241.41 Delayed Quote.4.29%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.94% 8390 End-of-day quote.2.44%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.08% 7294 End-of-day quote.-8.33%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.08% 156.32 Delayed Quote.2.64%
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
12:45pFord to Use Google's Android System in Most Cars -- Update
DJ
12:27pFORD MOTOR : to Use Google's Android System in Most Cars by 2023
DJ
12:12pFORD MOTOR : and Google Teaming Up on Connected Vehicle Technologies
DJ
12:04pFORD MOTOR : Fourth Quarter US Sales, Inventory, and Production Results
PU
11:31aFORD MOTOR : and Google to Accelerate Auto Innovation, Reinvent Connected Vehicl..
PR
05:06aFORD MOTOR : President to Assess Tshwane Automotive SEZ Progress
AQ
01/29Taiwan to discuss supply chains with U.S. next week amid auto shortage
RE
01/29TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Seeking Steady Shipping Trade; Semi Cell Shortage; GM..
DJ
01/29SK Innovation to invest $1.2 billion to build third battery plant in Hungary
RE
01/28SK Innovation sees gradual recovery in refining margins in 2021
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 B - -
Net income 2020 38,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -126x
Yield 2020 1,42%
Capitalization 41 893 M 41 893 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,34 $
Last Close Price 10,53 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
John Lawson Thornton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY19.80%41 893
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.26%194 939
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.64%101 665
DAIMLER AG0.57%75 478
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.71%72 539
BMW AG-3.07%54 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ