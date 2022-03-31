Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  Summary
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Ford to halt production at Michigan plant due to chip shortage

03/31/2022
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Thursday said it would halt production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan next week, where it builds the Mustang, due to a global semiconductor shortage.

The auto industry is grappling with a global chip shortage triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced companies to cut production, although high car prices have partially offset its impact.

The automaker had warned last month that the chip shortage would lead to a decline in vehicle volumes in the current quarter.

Last month, Ford halted production at its Kansas city assembly plant that makes F-150 pickup vehicles for a week due to the chip shortage.

Production at other North American plants of the Detroit-based automaker will continue as normal, Ford said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
