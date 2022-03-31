Ford to halt production at Michigan plant due to chip shortage

The auto industry is grappling with a global chip shortage triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced companies to cut production, although high car prices have partially offset its impact.

The automaker had warned last month that the chip shortage would lead to a decline in vehicle volumes in the current quarter.

Last month, Ford halted production at its Kansas city assembly plant that makes F-150 pickup vehicles for a week due to the chip shortage.

Production at other North American plants of the Detroit-based automaker will continue as normal, Ford said.

