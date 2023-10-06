Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor said on Friday it will layoff another 495 workers in Ohio and Michigan because of the impact of the ongoing United Auto Workers strike against two of its assembly plants.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said the new layoffs include 470 at two Ohio engine plants starting Monday, bringing Ford's total to approximately 1,800 employees impacted by strike-related layoffs.

Another 7,900 Ford employees are on strike. The UAW opted not to expand the strike to additional plants on Friday. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)