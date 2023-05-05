Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:41:38 2023-05-05 pm EDT
11.98 USD   -0.08%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford to open orders on F-150 Trucks amid production snags

05/05/2023 | 08:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A cab of a model of the all-new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is seen on an assembly line in Dearborn

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Friday that it will open orders for its popular F-150 Lightning truck next week as part of their plan to scale to annual production of 150,000 units.

Ford is facing another production snag on the F-150 pickup trucks due to missing door handles, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company faced a production snag in February after a battery fire. Production resumed in March.

"While a supplier part shortage is affecting some of our North American plants, we expect to make up all of the production that is impacted," the automaker said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Ford this week posted robust first-quarter revenue and reiterated its plans to boost Lightning production to a rate of 150,000 vehicles a year by the end of this year.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 159 B - -
Net income 2023 6 772 M - -
Net cash 2023 10 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,34x
Yield 2023 7,71%
Capitalization 47 969 M 47 969 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,99 $
Average target price 13,86 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.10%46 249
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%188 685
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.34%77 465
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG5.96%76 588
BMW AG24.49%73 211
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.19.43%44 858
