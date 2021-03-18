Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

F
Ford to partly assemble some vehicles, idle two plants due to global chip shortage

03/18/2021 | 06:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co's logo pictured in 2019

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it for now will assemble its flagship, highly profitable F-150 pickup trucks and Edge SUVs in North America without certain parts and idle two assembly plants due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

The U.S. automaker said the chip shortage, combined with the shortage of a part caused by the central U.S. winter storm, is prompting it to build the vehicles and then hold them "for a number of weeks" until they can be completed and shipped. The affected vehicles number in the "thousands," a spokeswoman said.

Ford said it is also idling production at plants in Louisville, Kentucky, and Cologne, Germany.

The costs associated with these actions are covered in the Dearborn, Michigan-based company's previous forecast that its profits this year could be hit by $1 billion to $2.5 billion due to the chip shortage.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 145 B - -
Net income 2021 3 917 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 50 490 M 50 490 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,13 $
Last Close Price 12,69 $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY44.37%52 519
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.71%213 843
VOLKSWAGEN AG51.42%132 090
DAIMLER AG23.43%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY44.21%83 486
BMW AG18.32%60 022
