Ford: wins two international awards for its commercial vehicles

November 23, 2023 at 06:24 am EST Share

Ford announced on Thursday that it had won two prestigious awards, namely the International Commercial Vehicle of the Year for the new Transit van, and the Pick-Up of the Year for the Ranger.



At a ceremony held during the Solutrans trade show in Lyon, a jury of 25 journalists specializing in commercial vehicles voted the all-new Ford Transit Custom as the best International Van of the Year 2024.



This is the fifth time that the Ford Transit - last year's best-selling one-ton van in Europe - has won this award.



The Ford Ranger, meanwhile, took the Pick-Up of the Year crown for the third year running, setting a new record.



The vehicle now accounts for almost half of all sales in its class in Europe.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.