Hagens Berman: Class Certification Granted in Lawsuit Against Ford for Shelby GT350 Mustang Limp Mode Defect

Federal judge gives Mustang class action the green light against Ford for knowingly selling so-called “track-ready” cars that were anything but track ready

Today, a federal judge certified a class of Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang owners in a class-action lawsuit accusing the automaker of knowingly selling models that while marketed as “track-ready” cannot actually be operated safely on a racetrack due to a defective powertrain, according to Hagens Berman and Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen, co-counsel law firms representing the plaintiffs.

“Through product placement in James Bond movies and racing partnerships with figures like Carroll Shelby, Ford has spent half a century cultivating an aura of performance and adventure. But these Plaintiffs allege, to Lee Iacocca’s chagrin, that their cars are more like Pintos than Mustangs,” said Judge Federico A. Moreno in his July 1, 2021 order.

The order goes on to state, “In reality, Plaintiffs say, the Base and Technology package versions of the cars were intentionally designed without coolers in order to inflate Ford’s profits margins. As a result, the Base and Tech cars could not complete a full ‘Track Day’ without going into ‘Limp Mode.’”

Judge Moreno certified statutory and common law fraud classes in California, Florida, Illinois, New York and Washington; statutory fraud classes in Missouri and Texas; common law fraud classes in Oregon and Tennessee; and implied warranty and Magnuson-Moss classes in California and Texas. The order also appoints the firms as class counsel.

“We are pleased the court has allowed our claims to continue and look forward to leading this case forward with something these affected Mustangs surely lack – speed and endurance,” said Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman. “The class of individuals who purchased these pricey pieces of history deserve to have more than a flashy trophy in their garage. They deserve to have a car that is capable of the track performance they were baited with.”

“Mr. Shelby, the founder of this line, would be shocked to see Ford refusing to fix the problem as other manufacturers have who were in a similar situation,” he added.

If you own or lease a 2016 Shelby GT350 Mustang Base model or Technology Package model, you may be entitled to compensation for this defect that inhibits your car's performance.

According to the lawsuit originally filed Mar. 22, 2017, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, after spending a big premium to own a piece of racing history, drivers soon learned that once on the track, their track-ready vehicles can lose speed and power mid-drive, without warning and in as little as 15 minutes. In other words they behave like Pintos, not Mustangs, on the track, in Judge Moreno’s phrasing.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages for a class of consumers who purchased or leased the affected vehicles, as well as injunctive relief for Ford’s misconduct related to the design, manufacture, marketing, sale and lease of affected vehicles.

