Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid nerves ahead of earnings reports.

Mixed economic data muddied the waters on the outlook for Federal Reserve interest-rate decisions.

The Fed of Philadelphia's index for business activity was 13.9 in July, up from 1.3 in June.

New weekly jobless claims declined in the lat.

Ford Motor will open a third North American assembly plant to meet commercial demand for F-Series Super Duty trucks, its largest pick-up trucks.

07-18-24 1718ET