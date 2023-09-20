Shares of industrial and transportation companies retreated as Chairman Jerome Powell warned strikes in Detroit could have broad economic repercussions.

The economic impact of the United Auto Workers strike depends on the scope and duration of the action, the Fed chairman said.

General Motors and Ford Motor shares fell as the strike dragged on. Ford Motor reached a new tentative labor deal late Tuesday with Canadian labor union Unifor, avoiding what could have been a second strike at the automaker's operations in less than a week.

Federal Reserve Boeing raised its forecast of commercial airplanes that China needs over the next two decades thanks to the country's economic growth and recovery in domestic air traffic.

