Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid concerns about the outlook for economic growth.

New weekly jobless claims rose to the highest level since August, sparking concern about the outlook for economic demand and factory output.

Ford Motor is opening up electric-vehicle sales and service to all of its U.S. dealers.

Tesla will likely raise the price of its Model 3 in Europe in response to planned EU tariffs on electric vehicles made in China.

