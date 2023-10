Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid hopes of a resolution of carmaker labor disputes.

The head of the United Auto Workers said Detroit's automakers would be spared from additional walkouts Friday, citing progress made in negotiations with all three companies.

GM shares rose by more than 2% while Ford Motor added 0.8%.

10-06-23 1717ET