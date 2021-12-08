Log in
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Jim Farley to Describe Customer-Focused Ford+ Strategy In Dec. 9 Remarks to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer

12/08/2021 | 02:03pm EST
Jim Farley, Ford’s President and CEO, will participate in the CNBC Investing Club series with Jim Cramer on Thursday at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Among other things, Farley will talk about progress the company is making by executing its Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. Information regarding the event and webcast details are available at CNBC.com/investingclub/.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 184,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 127 B - -
Net income 2021 6 419 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 79 765 M 79 765 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 19,96 $
Average target price 19,28 $
Spread / Average Target -3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY127.08%79 765
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION32.27%256 425
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.38%127 468
DAIMLER AG50.22%104 398
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY43.40%89 333
BMW AG25.76%66 326