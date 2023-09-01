Ford Motor Company CFO John Lawler will give background and insights on the deployment of the company’s transformational Ford+ plan at Morgan Stanley’s 11th Annual Laguna Conference later this month.

Lawler, in a “fireside chat”-style discussion with Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jonas, will provide further proof points of Ford’s plan to grow and create value in a new era of connected and electric vehicles. The event will take place at 11:05 a.m. PT (3:05 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Audio of the chat can be heard “live” and on replay via webcast.

Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

