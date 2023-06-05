Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:10:54 2023-06-05 pm EDT
12.58 USD   +1.49%
04:01pJohn Lawler to Discuss Great Potential, Progress Against Ford+ Plan During ‘Chat' at Deutsche Bank 2023 Global Automotive Conference
BU
02:27pC.H. Robinson Expected to Name Ford Executive David Bozeman as CEO
MT
12:17pGM to invest over $1 billion in Flint plants to boost truck production
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

John Lawler to Discuss Great Potential, Progress Against Ford+ Plan During ‘Chat' at Deutsche Bank 2023 Global Automotive Conference

06/05/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
Ford CFO John Lawler will reiterate high expectations for and provide an update on execution against the company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation, during a fireside chat with auto analyst Emmanuel Rosner at the Deutsche Bank 2023 Global Automotive Conference. The conference will take place on Thursday, June 15, at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Lawler will explain how Ford+ is reimagining and reshaping the future of the automotive industry, centered on the needs of and value for distinct customer groups.

At Ford’s Capital Markets Day last month, Lawler and other company leaders described the journey to transform a 120-year-old, purpose-driven company into an industry pacesetter in innovative digital platforms and software embedded across electric, gas and hybrid vehicles.

A link to join the session with Lawler will be available prior to the event at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 174,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 162 B - -
Net income 2023 6 702 M - -
Net cash 2023 12 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,55x
Yield 2023 4,57%
Capitalization 49 570 M 49 570 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 12,39 $
Average target price 13,95 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY6.53%49 570
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION10.87%195 135
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.65%82 906
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.40%74 415
BMW AG27.32%72 603
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.33.74%48 049
