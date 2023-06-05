John Lawler to Discuss Great Potential, Progress Against Ford+ Plan During ‘Chat' at Deutsche Bank 2023 Global Automotive Conference

Ford CFO John Lawler will reiterate high expectations for and provide an update on execution against the company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation, during a fireside chat with auto analyst Emmanuel Rosner at the Deutsche Bank 2023 Global Automotive Conference. The conference will take place on Thursday, June 15, at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Lawler will explain how Ford+ is reimagining and reshaping the future of the automotive industry, centered on the needs of and value for distinct customer groups.

At Ford’s Capital Markets Day last month, Lawler and other company leaders described the journey to transform a 120-year-old, purpose-driven company into an industry pacesetter in innovative digital platforms and software embedded across electric, gas and hybrid vehicles.

A link to join the session with Lawler will be available prior to the event at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 174,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

