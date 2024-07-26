Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ford Motor Company (“Ford” or the “Company”) (NYSE: F) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 24, 2024, Ford reported second quarter 2024 financial results, falling short of consensus estimates, stating that quality problems with new vehicles led to a surge in warranty costs.

On this news, Ford’s stock price fell $2.51, or 18.4%, to close at $11.16 per share on July 25, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

