    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
New 2022 Ranger Splash Limited Edition Colors: Snow Edition, Forest Edition and Sand Edition

01/14/2022 | 01:32pm EST
Last September, we announced the return of the Ranger Splash Package, as well as the Splash Limited Editions, which are one-time-only colors that will drop every few months. New 2022 Ranger Splash Limited Edition Colors include Snow Edition, Forest Edition and Sand Edition. Pricing for the Splash Limited Edition packages will be $1,495 MSRP.

2022 Ranger Splash - Snow Edition
2022 Ranger Splash - Snow Edition
The first of the limited-run offerings is the Lariat Ranger Splash - Snow Edition. The Avalanche exterior paint color is enhanced by Magnetic accents and Avalanche grille nostrils. Unique ebony leather-trimmed seats feature Ash Gray accent stitching and carbon weave tuxedo stripes and bolsters, with additional black accents highlighting the interior. There will be a limited run of around 750 Splash- Snow Edition vehicles. Target availability in Spring 2022.

2022 Ranger Splash - Forest Edition
2022 Ranger Splash - Forest Edition
The second of the limited-run offerings is the XLT Ranger Splash - Forest Edition. The Forged Green exterior paint color is enhanced by Magnetic accents and red grille nostrils. Unique ebony cloth seats feature Ash Gray accent stitching and carbon weave tuxedo stripes and bolsters, with additional black accents highlighting the interior. There will be a limited run of around 500 Splash- Forest Edition vehicles. Target availability Summer 2022.

2022 Ranger Splash - Sand Edition
2022 Ranger Splash - Sand Edition
The third of the limited-run offerings is the XLT Ranger Splash - Sand Edition. The Desert Sand exterior paint color is enhanced by Magnetic accents and red grille nostrils. Unique ebony cloth seats feature Ash Gray accent stitching and carbon weave tuxedo stripes and bolsters, with additional black accents highlighting the interior. There will be a limited run of around 500 Splash- Sand Edition vehicles. Target availability Fall 2022.


About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 184,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 18:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
