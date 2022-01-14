New 2022 Ranger Splash Limited Edition Colors: Snow Edition, Forest Edition and Sand Edition

Last September, we announced the return of the Ranger Splash Package, as well as the Splash Limited Editions, which are one-time-only colors that will drop every few months. New 2022 Ranger Splash Limited Edition Colors include Snow Edition, Forest Edition and Sand Edition. Pricing for the Splash Limited Edition packages will be $1,495 MSRP.





2022 Ranger Splash - Snow Edition

The first of the limited-run offerings is the Lariat Ranger Splash - Snow Edition. The Avalanche exterior paint color is enhanced by Magnetic accents and Avalanche grille nostrils. Unique ebony leather-trimmed seats feature Ash Gray accent stitching and carbon weave tuxedo stripes and bolsters, with additional black accents highlighting the interior. There will be a limited run of around 750 Splash- Snow Edition vehicles. Target availability in Spring 2022.





2022 Ranger Splash - Forest Edition

The second of the limited-run offerings is the XLT Ranger Splash - Forest Edition. The Forged Green exterior paint color is enhanced by Magnetic accents and red grille nostrils. Unique ebony cloth seats feature Ash Gray accent stitching and carbon weave tuxedo stripes and bolsters, with additional black accents highlighting the interior. There will be a limited run of around 500 Splash- Forest Edition vehicles. Target availability Summer 2022.





2022 Ranger Splash - Sand Edition

The third of the limited-run offerings is the XLT Ranger Splash - Sand Edition. The Desert Sand exterior paint color is enhanced by Magnetic accents and red grille nostrils. Unique ebony cloth seats feature Ash Gray accent stitching and carbon weave tuxedo stripes and bolsters, with additional black accents highlighting the interior. There will be a limited run of around 500 Splash- Sand Edition vehicles. Target availability Fall 2022.









