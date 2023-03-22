Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:40:31 2023-03-22 am EDT
11.72 USD   -0.04%
08:35aNew Ford ‘Built Ford Proud' Campaign Celebrates the Next Generation of Drivers Alongside Actor Sydney Sweeney, Stunt Driver Dee Bryant, and Professional Surfer Kai Lenny
BU
06:30aMilestones Reached At Pocitos Projects Put Catalysts In The Crosshairs For Recharge Resources ($RECHF)
AQ
01:03a5E Advanced Materials Appoints CEO; Shares Climb 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Ford ‘Built Ford Proud' Campaign Celebrates the Next Generation of Drivers Alongside Actor Sydney Sweeney, Stunt Driver Dee Bryant, and Professional Surfer Kai Lenny

03/22/2023 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An actor restoring a Bronco. A professional stunt driver defying stereotypes. A big wave surfer with a passion for trucks. These are drivers that will be featured the next chapter of Ford Motor Company’s “Built Ford Proud” campaign, showcasing how Sydney Sweeney, Dee Bryant, and Kai Lenny use their vehicles to achieve their dreams.

“Built Ford Proud” features content starring Sweeney, Bryant, and Lenny and celebrates the greater community of Ford drivers who have broken the mold, driven innovation, and defied stereotypes for nearly 120 years.

“‘Built Ford Proud’ has always been about the immense pride we feel for our vehicles and the employees who build them,” said Erica Martin, Ford Marketing Communications Manager. “Today, we are putting the spotlight on the drivers, because who they are – and what they accomplish with our vehicles – is a huge part of what makes this brand special.”

  • Sydney Sweeney is an Emmy Award-nominated actor from Euphoria and The White Lotus. Known as the “only girl in the shop,” she chronicles her love for restoring her vintage Ford Bronco on her TikTok channel @Syd’s_Garage. This passion has led her to team with Ford in hopes of inspiring women to feel more comfortable working on their vehicles – traditionally a hobby associated with men. Sweeney’s Auto 101 tutorials teach viewers how to check their vehicle tire pressure, jump a dead battery and other aspects of vehicle maintenance.

Ford and Sweeney will also launch an exclusive workwear collection, Ford x Sydney Sweeney. The collection, made in partnership with Dickies, is available at merchandise.ford.com.

"This campaign is very genuine to me," Sweeney said. "Through my Auto 101 series and the female-forward workwear collection, I hope to empower and uplift women to pursue their passions, to get involved in the world of cars, and show that anyone can follow their dreams, no matter what they are!"

  • Dee Bryant is one of the few female African American professional stunt drivers in the entertainment industry and the co-founder of the Association of Women Drivers. Bryant is determined to rally others against racism and sexism and pave the way for the next generation of female stunt drivers.

As part of the campaign, Bryant will give viewers a closer look at the Mustang Mach-E and unleash her skills in a three-part social series, “Stuff Only Dee Should Do” featuring the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang.

  • Kai Lenny is a Big Wave surfer whose mental toughness and physical strength can only be matched by Ford trucks. Lenny pays it forward by inspiring the next generation of athletes in his community.

As part of this campaign, Lenny will show a day in the life of a world champion as he and his family use their fleet of Ford trucks to transport his team, jet skis, and retired coast guard boat to locations around Maui, Hawaii.

Ford has also donated eight surfboards – with colors matching the all-new 2023 Ford F- Series Super Duty – to Lenny’s charity, the Positively Kai Foundation, which provides young surfers equal opportunities to pursue their passion.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 173,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
08:35aNew Ford ‘Built Ford Proud' Campaign Celebrates the Next Generation of Drivers Al..
BU
06:30aMilestones Reached At Pocitos Projects Put Catalysts In The Crosshairs For Recharge Res..
AQ
01:03a5E Advanced Materials Appoints CEO; Shares Climb 3%
MT
03/21One-third of Americans would consider EV purchase -Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
03/21Ford shows first passenger car e-model for Europe - Is it catching up?
DP
03/21Ford Motor : Selects John Dion to be Chief Transformation Officer, As Company Further Depl..
PU
03/21Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them
RE
03/21Nomura Adjusts Ford Motor Price Target to $11 From $12.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/21Recharge Resources Scores Exploration Milestones At Historically Rich Pocitos Propertie..
AQ
03/20Logano, Ford deliver answer to Chevy's strong NASCAR start
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 154 B - -
Net income 2023 6 576 M - -
Net cash 2023 13 053 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,21x
Yield 2023 4,63%
Capitalization 46 718 M 46 718 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,72 $
Average target price 14,21 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.77%46 718
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.51%181 379
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.79%81 165
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.81%77 116
BMW AG16.74%67 138
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.34%48 952
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer