    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

New Products, Strong Inventory Make Ford America's Top-Selling Automaker for Second Straight Month; Ford Brand SUVs Post Best October Results in 21 Years; F-Series Expands Lead; October New Vehicle Orders Hit 77,000

11/03/2021 | 09:16am EDT
Lincoln Brand SUV Sales Continue to Climb

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its October 2021 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005644/en/

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 184,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 129 B - -
Net income 2021 6 499 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 71 733 M 71 733 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 18,01 $
Average target price 17,59 $
Spread / Average Target -2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY104.89%71 733
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.69%249 012
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.91%144 579
DAIMLER AG50.70%107 926
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.50%80 564
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED24.44%75 512