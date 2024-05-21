By Josh Beckerman

PepsiCo's PepsiCo Beverages North America will more than triple its electric-powered fleet across California in the next several months, including 50 Class 8 Tesla Semi trucks operating from its Fresno facility and 75 Ford E-Transit electric vans that will be used across the state.

At the Fresno site, eight 750-kilowatt Tesla chargers and two Tesla Megapack Battery Energy Storage Systems have been installed.

California has pursued several regulations that target carbon emissions. One rule required that trucks that have been purchased after Jan. 1, 2024, to serve the state's ports be zero-emission vehicles. The existing diesel trucks serving the ports are scheduled to be banned by 2035.

PepsiCo said the electric-vehicle deployment will help its progress toward a goal of net zero emissions by 2040.

