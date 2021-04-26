FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ready for a Track Near You: Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition Ready for Customer Orders

Ford introduces Unbridled Extend for Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, a track- and closed-course-only mode extension for more performance-oriented traction and stability control - including a revamped interior sound

Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, a track- and closed-course-only mode extension for more performance-oriented traction and stability control - including a revamped interior sound Both Mustang Mach-E GT models feature unique illuminated pony badge

Mach-E GT models feature unique illuminated pony badge Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition achieves a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds 2 , features MagneRide ® suspension and Ford Performance front seats

Mach-E GT Performance Edition achieves a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds , features MagneRide suspension and Ford Performance front seats Customers can order online or via a Ford EV-certified dealer for both versions on Wednesday, April 28

DEARBORN, Mich., April 26, 2021 - Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition are set to accentuate the thrill of the GT name with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain this fall.

"With Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, we're pushing the boundaries of what an electric vehicle can offer," said Dave Pericak, vehicle program director. "These Mustang Mach-E models not only give customers the added capability expected from the GT name, but the responsiveness of their electric powertrains will ensure they have a thrilling experience behind the wheel."

Mustang Mach-E GT features electric all-wheel-drive and permanent magnetic dual motors, including an upgraded secondary electric motor that powers the front wheels for a combined power output of 480 peak horsepower and 600 lb.-

ft. of torque1. It aims for a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds2 while targeting an EPA-estimated 250 miles of range3.

In addition to three drive experiences that is offered on the Mustang Mach-E, Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach- E GT Performance Edition introduce Unbridled Extend, a track- and closed-course-only take on Unbridled mode that balances power output for lap time consistency. The system provides more performance-oriented traction and stability control tuned specifically for track use - including an increase in interior sound.

Mustang Mach-E GT features 20-inchmachined-face aluminum wheels with high-glossblack-painted pockets and aero covers with 245/45R20 Continental all-season tires. Mach-E GT also gets red-painted performance brake calipers, plus 385-millimeter ventilated front rotors and 316-millimeter solid rear rotors.

The Mustang Mach-E GT interior features multi-color ambient lighting, front door scuff plates with metal inserts with pony graphic and GT lettering, and an aluminum appliqué instrument panel. Sport-style front seats feature Black Onyx

ActiveX™ material with Miko® insert, copper metallic stitching and copper metallic accent piping. Mustang Mach-E GT also features a B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with nine speakers and subwoofer.

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition adds some 'oomph'

With a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds2, the Mustang Mach-EGT Performance Edition joins the Mustang Mach-E GT

stable, making an already-fast electric pony even quicker. Pumping out 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque1 - the same horsepower as the Mustang Mach 1 performance coupe but with 214 lb.-ft. additional torque - Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition delivers more torque, grip and better handling by drawing more power from its battery pack,

and targets an EPA-estimated range of 235 miles3.