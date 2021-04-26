FORD MEDIA CENTER
Ready for a Track Near You: Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition Ready for Customer Orders
Ford introduces Unbridled Extend for Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, a track- and closed-course-only mode extension for more performance-oriented traction and stability control - including a revamped interior sound
Both Mustang Mach-E GT models feature unique illuminated pony badge
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition achieves a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds2, features MagneRide® suspension and Ford Performance front seats
Customers can order online or via a Ford EV-certified dealer for both versions on Wednesday, April 28
DEARBORN, Mich., April 26, 2021 - Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition are set to accentuate the thrill of the GT name with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain this fall.
"With Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, we're pushing the boundaries of what an electric vehicle can offer," said Dave Pericak, vehicle program director. "These Mustang Mach-E models not only give customers the added capability expected from the GT name, but the responsiveness of their electric powertrains will ensure they have a thrilling experience behind the wheel."
Mustang Mach-E GT features electric all-wheel-drive and permanent magnetic dual motors, including an upgraded secondary electric motor that powers the front wheels for a combined power output of 480 peak horsepower and 600 lb.-
ft. of torque1. It aims for a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds2 while targeting an EPA-estimated 250 miles of range3.
In addition to three drive experiences that is offered on the Mustang Mach-E, Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach- E GT Performance Edition introduce Unbridled Extend, a track- and closed-course-only take on Unbridled mode that balances power output for lap time consistency. The system provides more performance-oriented traction and stability control tuned specifically for track use - including an increase in interior sound.
Mustang Mach-E GT features 20-inchmachined-face aluminum wheels with high-glossblack-painted pockets and aero covers with 245/45R20 Continental all-season tires. Mach-E GT also gets red-painted performance brake calipers, plus 385-millimeter ventilated front rotors and 316-millimeter solid rear rotors.
The Mustang Mach-E GT interior features multi-color ambient lighting, front door scuff plates with metal inserts with pony graphic and GT lettering, and an aluminum appliqué instrument panel. Sport-style front seats feature Black Onyx
ActiveX™ material with Miko® insert, copper metallic stitching and copper metallic accent piping. Mustang Mach-E GT also features a B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with nine speakers and subwoofer.
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition adds some 'oomph'
With a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds2, the Mustang Mach-EGT Performance Edition joins the Mustang Mach-E GT
stable, making an already-fast electric pony even quicker. Pumping out 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque1 - the same horsepower as the Mustang Mach 1 performance coupe but with 214 lb.-ft. additional torque - Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition delivers more torque, grip and better handling by drawing more power from its battery pack,
and targets an EPA-estimated range of 235 miles3.
Offering more than just added "oomph," Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition features sportier components including 385-millimeter front rotors with red-painted Brembo® -branded calipers, as well as 20-inchmachined-face aluminum wheels with high-gloss Ebony Black-painted pockets paired with 245/45R20 Pirelli summer tires4 - unique
to Mustang Mach-E and which enabled engineers to calibrate the motors for increased torque - as well as MagneRide® Damping System to help improve handling performance.
Its interior features Ford Performance front seats in Performance Gray ActiveX Seating Material plus unique Miko perforated reflective insert and metallic stitching.
Both Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition feature a Carbonized Gray grille with illuminated pony badge and GT series badging adorning the exterior. Mustang Mach-E GT also features a hands-free,foot-activated liftgate, pony projection lamps and black-painted sideview mirror caps.
Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will offer available Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat exclusively, as well as Grabber Blue Metallic - previously available only on First Edition. Other colors in the palette include new Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic and Space White Metallic.
Hands-free driving with BlueCruise
BlueCruise, the Ford hands-free highway driving offering, will be available on Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-
E GT Performance Edition equipped with the optional Ford Co-Pilot360™ Active 2.0 Package5. BlueCruise gives drivers the confidence of hands-free highway driving on more than 100,000 miles of prequalified sections of divided highways
called Hands-Free Blue Zones across North America6. Over-the-air software updates in the future will allow owners to update software from the convenience of their own garage.
Estimated starting MSRP7 of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT is $59,900 and the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance
Edition is $64,900 in the U.S. Both are eligible for the available federal tax incentive8. You can order your Mustang Mach-E GT here.
Deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will begin in early fall and will continue through the end of 2021.
1Calculated via peak performance of the electric motors at peak battery power. Your results may vary.
2Ford test data based on typical industry methodology using 1-foot rollout. Your results may vary.
3Based on full charge. Actual range varies with conditions such as external environment, vehicle use, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and state of health.
4Designed to optimize driving dynamics and provide superior performance on wet and dry roads. Ford does not recommend using summer tires when temperatures drop below approximately 45 deg F (7 deg C) or in snow/ice conditions. If the vehicle must be driven in these conditions, Ford recommends using mud and snow, All-season or snow tires.
5BlueCruise is a hands-free highway driving feature
6Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver's attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. Blue Cruise t is a hands-free highway driving feature. Only remove hands from the steering wheel when in a Hands-Free Blue Zones. Always watch the road and be prepared to resume control of the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner's Manual for detail and limitations.
7Manuacturer Suggested Retail Price. Taxes, title and registration fees extra.
8You may qualify for as much as $7,500 in federal tax incentives for purchasing an all-electric Ford vehicle in 2020 and 2021. The federal tax credit is a potential future tax savings. The amount of your tax savings will depend on your individual tax circumstances. For additional information, go to https://www.afdc.energy.gov/laws/409. Please consult your tax professional to determine eligibility and amount of your incentive. Tax incentives are not within Ford's control and this information does not constitute tax advice.
BANG & OLUFSEN© 2021 and B&O© 2021. BANG & OLUFSEN™ and B&O™ are registered trademarks of Bang & Olufsen Group. Licensed by Harman Becker Automotive Systems Manufacturing Kft. All rights reserved.
