SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker SK On will invest 1.5 trillion won ($1.12 billion) in South Korea to expand its production capacity at home, the company said on Wednesday.

SK Innovation Co Ltd's battery unit SK On, which supplies Ford Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co, among others, said in a statement that its new battery plant will have an annual production capacity of up to 14 gigawatt hours (GWh) by 2028.

That would take annual production capacity in South Korea to 20 GWh, capable of powering about 280,000 electric vehicles, it said. ($1 = 1,338.1200 won)