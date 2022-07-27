Ted Cannis to Discuss Ford Pro at J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference

Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis will provide an update on Ford Pro’s growth and value creation during a fireside chat with auto analyst Ryan Brinkman at the J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference. The fireside chat will take place on August 10, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Cannis will provide insight into the state of the commercial industry and the demand Ford Pro is seeing for its platform of connected vehicles, software and services. With 95% of the electric commercial van market in the U.S. and consistent subscription growth globally for its paid telematics, Ford Pro continues to demonstrate Ford’s leadership position in electric, software-defined mobility.

The fireside chat can be viewed online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005542/en/