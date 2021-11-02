The Future of Custom Vehicles: Ford Unveils All-Electric F-100 Eluminator Concept With New EV Crate Motor Customers Can Now Buy

All-electric Ford F-100 Eluminator concept truck showcases the benefits of electric propulsion using a 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition battery electric powertrain and twin front and rear electric traction motors that produce a combined 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque*

Now available to purchase online or at a local dealer through Ford Performance Parts, the Eluminator electric crate motor from the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition produces 281 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque

Ford to lead electric performance revolution with all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 drag car; plus, Vaughn Gittin Jr. reimagines drifting in thrilling, smoke-filled Mach-E 1400 exhibitions, while Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition reinvents exhilarating touring car performance - all are on display at SEMA

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2021 - Ford today previews the future of electrified custom vehicles with the reveal of the all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept - a zero-tailpipe-emissions** demonstration truck powered by the all-new Ford Performance Parts Eluminator electric crate motor that customers can now buy online.





Based on a heritage 1978 F-100 pickup, the F-100 Eluminator concept features all-wheel drive via two powerful electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Two electric traction motors drive the front and rear wheels, packing a powerful 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque. Eluminator, the first e-crate motor from Ford Performance Parts, is based on the Mustang Mach-E GT's traction motor.





"Ford owners have personalized, customized and enhanced their vehicles since the beginning - from changing looks to bringing the power," said Eric Cin, global director, Vehicle Personalization, Accessories and Licensing. "Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we're supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles."





The all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept, designed and created by Ford Performance, was built in collaboration with MLe Racecars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop. It's painted in Avalanche Gray with Cerakote Copper accents applied by Brand X Customs, while the interior features a billet aluminum dash by JJR Fabrication and avocado-tanned leather upholstery by MDM Upholstery. It's fitted with custom 19x10-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels by Forgeline wrapped in Michelin® Latitude® Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires.





Eluminator e-crate motor ignites electric performance revolution





Globally, vehicle performance parts and accessories industry generates approximately $50 billion annually, that covers hardware for everything from hot rods to off-road vehicles, and from mobile electronics to vehicle accessories.





Ford Vehicle Personalization and Ford Performance Parts continue to add new choices for customers, like the Eluminator e-crate motor, as the shift to electric vehicles accelerates. It's the first of what will become a growing portfolio of performance parts and accessories for Ford electric vehicles.





Part No. M-9000-MACH-E, the e-crate motor is now available at authorized Ford parts warehouse dealers or online at Ford Performance Parts. Retailing at $3,900, it is targeted for builders looking for a transverse-oriented powertrain to electrify a range of vehicles from modern to vintage cars, trucks and SUVs. Each Eluminator e-crate motor produces 281 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque and is street-legal in all 50 states.





Over time, Ford Performance plans to develop a wider list of components for the Eluminator powertrain with some of the leading performance manufacturers, including battery systems, controllers and traction inverters to close the loop on full turnkey aftermarket electrification solutions.





Ford to lead aftermarket electric performance revolution





With the push toward electrification, several electric-powered vehicles on display at the Ford set, booth No. 22200, include the 1,400-horsepower electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 demo, driven by Vaughn Gittin Jr. in smoke-filled, tire-thrashing exhibition rides at Ford Out Front at Las Vegas Convention Center.





The first all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning™ is also on display, along with a factory Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition next to the all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept. Three custom Mustang Mach-E creations include a prototype from Shelby American, showing could come from the legendary Ford racing collaborator. Jim Osborn, former pro SCCA racer and founder of the Austin Hatcher Foundation, is preparing their custom Mustang Mach-E GT build to run at the Bonneville Speed Week next summer with the goal of being the first Mustang Mach-E to top the 200-mph mark.





This past weekend, Ford's Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, an electric-powered exhibition dragster prepared by Ford Performance and MLe Racecars, demonstrated its quickness at the NHRA Nationals in Las Vegas.





"The fact is, electric performance is fun, and as the industry moves toward electric vehicles, motorsports and the performance aftermarket will too," said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance. "Just as Ford is committed to leading the electric revolution on the product side, Ford Performance is equally committed to winning on the performance and motorsports front."





All of the vehicles shown have been modified by independent vehicle modifiers for SEMA. They are for demonstration purposes only and are not available for sale by Ford. Ford's display of these vehicles is not intended to, nor does it constitute an endorsement of the vehicle modifiers, vehicle modifications, or use of the vehicles by Ford. Ford has not evaluated these modified vehicles. Vehicle owners and modifiers should consult their Ford's owner's manual before modifying vehicles and for proper usage. Vehicles that are not street legal or certified under FMVSS and safety and emission regulations are not intended or certified for use on public roads.





* Calculated via peak performance of the electric motor(s) at peak battery power. Your results may vary.









** Visit fueleconomy.gov for more information.









