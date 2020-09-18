Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Today's Logistics Report: Planning Vaccine Delivery; Germany's Export Cloud; Assembling Ford Trucks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 09:57am EDT

By Paul Page

Sign up: With one click, get this newsletter delivered to your inbox.

Plans for distributing a Covid-19 vaccine remain a work in progress as the shots move closer to approval. State officials and medical-supply experts say critical issues weren't resolved in the federal government's release of two vaccine-distribution plans this week. The WSJ's Peter Loftus and Jared S. Hopkins report the slow ramp-up for a distribution strategy could hamper efforts to get doses quickly to health-care workers and others at high risk of infection. Some states might not initially get all of the supplies they were expecting, or have the freezer capacity needed to safely store their drug allocation.

Transportation and logistics companies have been preparing for the potential sudden rush to distribute doses through temperature-controlled networks with little margin for error. The federal program through Operation Warp Speed sketches out distribution of any vaccine that regulators authorize for use, including starting shipments within 24 hours of the green light. But medical experts say it doesn't detail how cold-storage for some vaccines should be handled, for instance, and that states may be left to create their own separate plans for warehousing and distributing doses.

ECONOMY & TRADE

A decoupling from China trade is coming from a surprising direction. Germany's exporters aren't getting much of a lift from demand in China, the WSJ's Tom Fairless reports, highlighting significant and potentially long-lasting changes in trade patterns since the pandemic began. Germany's exporters are benefiting from a recovery in international trade, but the country's outbound flows to China remain far below year-ago levels. That suggests a possible a tipping point in Germany's relationship with China, its largest trading partner and a big buyer of German industrial robots, factory equipment and vehicles. The trade flows were so strong that German companies took double-digit sales growth to China for granted. Beijing is now encouraging manufacturers to produce more sophisticated machinery that can rival high-end German capital goods. German exporters now are looking at the loss of a lucrative sales channel along with more competition in other markets.

MANUFACTURING

Ford Motor Co. is giving U.S. automotive supply chains a badly needed boost. The car marker is expanding its largest and oldest factory to make electric pickup trucks, the WSJ's Mike Colias reports, a high-profile manufacturing investment that will ramp up assembly lines at a plant a few miles from the company's Dearborn, Mich., headquarters. Ford's top executives underscored the company's commitment to American manufacturing in announcing the $700 million investment, which will also take the company deeper into the electric-vehicle market. Ford plans to make battery-powered versions of its flagship F-150 pickup at the plant starting in 2022. Overall automobile sales have been off sharply during the pandemic and companies have been paring production, keeping inventories low and helping prop up pricing. Automotive shipments on U.S. railroads are down nearly 27% this year, according to the Association of American Railroads, but were nearly flat in August.

QUOTABLE

IN OTHER NEWS

United Parcel Service Inc. plans to offer buyouts to some management employees in a move to cut payroll costs. (WSJ)

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims has remained largely steady since early August. (WSJ)

A House panel's investigation into Boeing's 737 MAX provides support for far-reaching changes to air-safety laws. (WSJ)

Top executives at major airlines pleaded at the White House for more job-saving government aid. (WSJ)

Latam Airlines Group Inc. is bringing in hedge fund Knighthead Capital Management to supply loans in a $2.45 billion bankruptcy financing package. (WSJ)

Southwest Airlines Inc. temporarily grounded 115 planes over discrepancies in weight data. (WSJ)

Auto-parts supplier Garrett Motion Inc. is preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing amid slowing sales and rising tensions over asbestos injury payments. (WSJ)

A U.S. judge blocked controversial U.S. Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them "politically motivated." (Associated Press)

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S will cut jobs in a major shakeup that could affect up to a third of the shipping giant's staff. (Reuters)

Amazon.com Inc. plans to open 1,000 small delivery hubs in cities and suburbs around the U.S. (Bloomberg)

Fast-fashion rivals Zara and Hennes & Mauritz are taking different approaches toward inventory management during the pandemic. (Sourcing Journal)

Online pet-products retailer Chewy Inc. added a fulfillment center with only high-demand products to cope with potential inventory shortages. (Supply Chain Dive)

Global exports of refined oil products reached multiyear lows in July. (Lloyd's List)

Job actions by Australian dock workers are causing cargo backups at Sydney's Port Botany. (The Loadstar)

Container terminal operator Hutchison Ports named former U.K. transport minister Chris Grayling as an advisor. (BBC)

Temperature-controlled logistics specialist Lineage Logistics LLC raised $1.6 billion in an equity offering aimed at backing expansion plans. (Crain's Detroit Business)

FreightCar America Inc. is closing a rail equipment factory in northwest Alabama. (WHNT)

Delta Air Lines Inc. removed seats from a 777 passenger jet in the first move by a U.S. carrier to undertake the temporary freighter modification. (Air Cargo World)

Expedited trucker Forward Air acquired the assets of Tennessee-based last-mile company CLW Delivery. (Logistics Management)

French freight forwarder Geodis named Mike Honious chief executive for the Americas, replacing Randy Tucker. (Air Cargo News)

ABOUT US

Paul Page is editor of WSJ Logistics Report. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report team: @PaulPage , @jensmithWSJ and @CostasParis. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report on Twitter at @WSJLogistics.

Write to Paul Page at paul.page@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -1.18% 9578 Delayed Quote.0.92%
CHEWY, INC. -2.70% 52.61 Delayed Quote.87.66%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -0.97% 33.64 Delayed Quote.-41.93%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.04% 7.28 Delayed Quote.-21.72%
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION -0.43% 58.39 Delayed Quote.-16.11%
FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC. 3.03% 2.46 Delayed Quote.11.59%
GARRETT MOTION INC. -6.85% 2.225 Delayed Quote.-75.88%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. 7.65% 1294 End-of-day quote.-82.85%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.28% 43.39 Delayed Quote.-35.92%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -0.89% 39.955 Delayed Quote.-25.16%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 1.90% 162.81 Delayed Quote.36.47%
WTI 0.98% 41.25 Delayed Quote.-33.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
09:57aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Planning Vaccine Delivery; Germany's Export Cloud; As..
DJ
06:08aFORD MOTOR : 7 Die, 16 Hospitalised After Road Crash At Gomoa Adam
AQ
09/17Industrials Tick Up On Rotation Out of Growth Sectors -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
09/17Wall Street falls as tech sells off again, jobless claims still high
RE
09/17Wall St sinks more than 1% as tech stocks resume slide
RE
09/17Ford to Expand Michigan Factory for Electric F-150 -- Update
DJ
09/17Tech sell-off hits Wall St as jobless claims remain high
RE
09/17Presidential Election Is the Only Cloud for Credit Investors
DJ
09/17Ford to Expand Michigan Factory for Electric F-150
DJ
09/17FORD MOTOR : Solomon Turner PR Selected for Book Launch of "The Original Jeeps"
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 B - -
Net income 2020 -2 385 M - -
Net cash 2020 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,6x
Yield 2020 2,06%
Capitalization 28 963 M 28 963 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,38 $
Last Close Price 7,28 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
James D. Farley Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-21.72%28 963
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.98%187 346
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.23%90 421
DAIMLER AG-6.02%58 691
BMW AG-11.39%49 537
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-12.79%45 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group