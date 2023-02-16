Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  21:04:23 16/02/2023 GMT
12.90 USD   -0.23%
08:35pU.S auto safety agency in talks with Ford on F-150 EV production halt
RE
07:45pFord's Licensing Deal With Contemporary Amperex Technology to Reportedly Face Scrutiny in China
MT
06:38pFord Motor's Licensing Deal With Contemporary Amperex Technology to Face China Scrutiny
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S auto safety agency in talks with Ford on F-150 EV production halt

02/16/2023 | 08:35pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motors pre-production all-electric F-150 Lightning truck prototype

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it is holding discussions with Ford Motor after the automaker halted F-150 Lightning production and deliveries following a battery fire.

The U.S. automaker said the suspension of production of its F-150 electric truck will last until at least the end of next week. Ford said one EV truck caught fire on Feb. 4 during a pre-delivery quality inspection in a company holding lot in Dearborn, Michigan, and spread to a nearby truck. The automaker halted production the next day at its assembly plant.

Ford did not immediately comment on the talks with NHTSA.

Ford said Wednesday it believes it has identified the root cause of the fire and expects to conclude an investigation by the end of next week and apply findings to the truck's battery production process, which could take a few weeks.

The automaker said it will continue to hold "already-produced vehicles while we work through engineering and process updates." The automaker said it was "not aware of any incidents of this issue in the field and do not believe F-150 Lightnings already in customers' hands are affected by this issue."

Ford shares were up nearly 1% on Thursday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
08:35pU.S auto safety agency in talks with Ford on F-150 EV production halt
RE
07:45pFord's Licensing Deal With Contemporary Amperex Technology to Reportedly Face Scrutiny ..
MT
06:38pFord Motor's Licensing Deal With Contemporary Amperex Technology to Face China Scrutiny
MT
05:53pFord's Licensing Deal With Contemporary Amperex Technology to Reportedly Undergo China ..
MT
03:31pChina to scrutinize Ford's EV battery deal with CATL - Bloomberg News
RE
12:04pIn Weightlessness
MS
09:24aExplainer-What's known about Tesla's "Project Highland"?
RE
03:59aFord stops production of electric F-150 after battery fire
AQ
02/15Repeat & Correct: Magna to Invest C$470 Million to Grow Operations in O..
DJ
02/15Ford Extends Production Halt of F-150 EV at Rouge Electric Facility
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 154 B - 128 B
Net income 2023 6 490 M - 5 403 M
Net cash 2023 12 965 M - 10 792 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,06x
Yield 2023 4,25%
Capitalization 51 541 M 51 541 M 42 905 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 12,93 $
Average target price 14,25 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY11.52%51 541
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.39%189 740
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.85%82 610
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.51%81 378
BMW AG18.95%67 630
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY27.68%59 900