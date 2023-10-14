Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers said on Saturday they had to escalate action against Ford as they expected a revised offer from the automaker but were given the same offer as two weeks ago.

"Unfortunately, we had to escalate our action. We came here today to get another offer from Ford, and they gave us the same exact offer as two weeks ago," the union said in a post on X.

It was not immediately clear what the escalation action was. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)