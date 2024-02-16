Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nearly 9,000 United Auto Workers (UAW) members at Ford Motor's Kentucky truck plant will strike on Friday, if local contract issues are not resolved, the UAW said. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
