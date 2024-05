May 10, 2024 at 05:37 am EDT

May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Friday it was opening a preliminary evaluation into 210,960 Ford vehicles following complaints alleging diesel fuel leaks that may result in a fire.

A preliminary evaluation is the first step to determine whether the vehicles pose an unreasonable risk to safety.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)