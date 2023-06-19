US lawmakers to press automakers to cut reliance on China over supply chains- Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of
U.S. lawmakers will travel to Detroit on Tuesday to press the
heads of automakers Ford Motor and General Motors
to slash reliance on China over supply chains, particularly when
it comes to electric vehicle batteries, Bloomberg reported.
The four lawmakers - Republicans Mike Gallagher and John
Moolenaar, and Democrats Raja Krishnamoorthi and Haley Stevens -
are part of the newly formed House of Representatives China
Select Committee.
They will argue that dependence on China over supply chains
undercuts U.S. firms, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a
source familiar with the matter, adding the lawmakers would meet
Ford CEO Jim Farley and GM CEO Mary Barra, among other
executives.
The House panel did not immediately respond to calls for
comment.
The attempt by the lawmakers would come after a rare visit
to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who met
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials, with both
countries agreeing on Monday to stabilize their intense rivalry
to avoid escalation and conflict.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Sandra
Maler)