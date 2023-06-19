Advanced search
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
06-16-2023
14.42 USD   -0.21%
US lawmakers to press automakers to cut reliance on China over supply chains- Bloomberg
RE
06/18Ford chairman says US can't yet compete with China on EVs - CNN interview
RE
06/16New UAW President Shawn Fain issues strongest warning yet about strikes against 3 Detroit automakers
AQ
US lawmakers to press automakers to cut reliance on China over supply chains- Bloomberg

06/19/2023
Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers will travel to Detroit on Tuesday to press the heads of automakers Ford Motor and General Motors to slash reliance on China over supply chains, particularly when it comes to electric vehicle batteries, Bloomberg reported.

The four lawmakers - Republicans Mike Gallagher and John Moolenaar, and Democrats Raja Krishnamoorthi and Haley Stevens - are part of the newly formed House of Representatives China Select Committee.

They will argue that dependence on China over supply chains undercuts U.S. firms, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter, adding the lawmakers would meet Ford CEO Jim Farley and GM CEO Mary Barra, among other executives.

The House panel did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

The attempt by the lawmakers would come after a rare visit to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who met Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials, with both countries agreeing on Monday to stabilize their intense rivalry to avoid escalation and conflict. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
